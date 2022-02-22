EU debated gas impact of Russian sanctions at summit - Prime Minister

Heads of state at the European Council summit debated the possibility of sanctions on Russia impacting gas prices and supply to the EU , Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday.

Asked about Malta’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Abela said that all member states have adopted a common position on the situation.

“We have always shown a united front, and through this, the EU has proven itself to be a defining force,” Abela said.

He added that the European Council discussed the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russia at the last summit, and what sort of reaction or retaliation such sanctions would provoke.

“The main discussion was the impact sanctions would have on gas supply and prices,” he said. “We stressed that, regardless of sanctions, we need to protect our people from an increase in gas prices.”

Last October, Russian energy firm Gazprom cut its gas exports to the EU via Belarus by a massive 70%.

Malta’s 2016 deal with gas plant owners Electrogas, which includes Azerbaijan state-owned energy traders Socar Trading, included a five-year fixed-price for LNG that will expire in April. In the last budget, government earmarked almost €200 million to cushion the impact of higher international energy prices.

After recognising Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states on Monday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine.

Russia said the troops would engage in "peacekeeping" in the two rebel-held regions; however, the United States said calling them peacekeepers was "nonsense" and that Russia was creating a pretext for war.

Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo wrote on Facebook that Russia's actions are a direct violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and against the principles of the United Nations.

US President Joe Biden has also signed an executive order prohibiting Americans' new investment, trade and financing in the breakaway regions.

