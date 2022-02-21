Updated | Russia orders troops into eastern Ukraine

Updated at 7:51am on 22/02/22

After recognising them as independent states, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine.

Russia said the troops would engage in "peacekeeping" in the two rebel-held regions; however, the United States said calling them peacekeepers was "nonsense," and that Russia was creating a pretext for war.

The two regions are home to Russian-backed rebels who have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Ukraine's president accused Russia of wilfully violating its sovereignty.

Last night Volodymyr Zelensky said the country wanted peace but declared: "We are not afraid" and "will not give anything away to anyone". He said that Kyiv needed "clear and effective actions of support" from its international partners.

At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield dismissed Russia's claims that troops would be taking on a "peacekeeping" role, saying: "We know what they really are".

She said that recognising Luhansk and Donetsk as independent was part of Russia's bid to create a reason to invade Ukraine further.

The US signs executive order

United States President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that prohibits new investment, trade and financing by Americans in the breakaway regions.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia's actions amounted to "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine" that breaks international law.

The EU pledged to "react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council chief Charles Michel, European foreign policy chief Josep Borrel and European Parliament president

The recognition of the two separatist territories in #Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the #Minsk agreements.



The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine. — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) February 21, 2022

Roberta Metsola wrote on Twitter: “The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements. The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and determination in solidarity with Ukraine.”

Earlier: Russia recognise the independence of two rebel regions

On Monday, Putin recognised the independence of two rebel regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered his troops to carry out peacekeeping operations there.

The decision sees Russia recognising the independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in Ukraine.

In a lengthy televised speech, Putin said modern Ukraine had been "created" by Soviet Russia, referring to the country as "ancient Russian lands".

He has ordered Russian troops to engage in peacekeeping operations in the breakaway regions.

Russia has been amassing troops and artillery along Ukraine’s border amid fears it is planning a full-scale invasion.

Western leaders have condemned Putin’s decision as a violation of international law.