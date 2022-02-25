Malta will give medical supplies to Ukraine as EU leaders agree on sanctions

Malta will be assisting Ukraine by providing medical supplies where needed, Robert Abela said on Friday.

Abela confirmed in a Facebook post that EU leaders agreed to target certain economic sectors in their sanctions against Russia.

"There is a shock to what is happening before our eyes. However, a common feeling remains the desire for peace and a ceasefire. Malta will assist with medical supplies," he wrote.

Abela was in Brussels on Thursday evening to discuss a raft of sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin after Russian troops moved into Ukrainian territory.

By Friday morning, Russian troops reached Kyiv.

Abela had said he will guarantee price stability in the face of rising oil and natural gas prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Malta's gas supply is procured by the company that runs the Delimara power plant, whose main shareholders include Socar Trading, the international marketing arm of Azerbaijani state oil company Socar.

Two days before Russia launched its assault on Ukraine, Putin signed a wide-ranging agreement with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, deepening their diplomatic and military cooperation.

EU High Representative Josep Borrel declared on Friday that Russia's military attack against Ukraine is a flagrant violation of international law.

"We demand President Putin to cease Russian military operations immediately and unconditionally withdraw all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine," he said.