Civil society groups call for expulsion of Russian diplomats who support Ukraine invasion

Civil society NGOs have called on Malta to expel Russian diplomats who support the illegal invasion of Ukraine and stop the sale of citizenship to Russian nationals.

In a joint statement on Friday, the NGOs condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of peaceful Ukraine and stood with the Ukrainians and the Russian people subjugated and repressed by Putin.

The NGOs said that Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo must stand by his words that "might is not right" and urged the government to end the sale of passports to Russian elites, who have benefited from Putin’s corruption. The NGOs also said that bilateral agreements with Russia should be suspended.

They also urged all authorities to halt forced returns of Ukrainians, grant subsidiary protection to all Ukrainian asylum seekers and accept all Ukrainian visa applications.

On Friday, Russian troops entered the northern districts of Kyiv. At least 137 citizens were reported killed on the first day of the Ukraine invasion on Thursday.

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv experienced the second night of missile strikes as Russian troops and tanks made their way to the capital.

The statement was signed by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, SOS Malta, Integra Foundation, Aditus Foundation, Jesuit Refugee Services Malta and Repubblika.

