Repubblika invites people to join symbolic protest in solidarity with Ukraine

Civil Society NGO Repubblika has called on the people to gather in squares and public spaces on Wednesday evening in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

"Maltese and Gozitans of goodwill are invited to visit the squares and open spaces of their towns and villages tomorrow Wednesday between 6pm and 9pm and take a photo of themselves placing flowers and candles with posters depicting the message #WeStandWithUkraine," the NGO said in a statement on Tuesday.

Repubblika said that Malta must commit to sanctions against the Russian regime, whose actions are costing the lives of thousands of Ukrainian citizens.

The NGO reiterated its solidarity with the people of Ukraine. "Contrary to what Prime Minister Robert Abela is saying, this does not mean any hatred for the people or citizens of Russia."

"It only means that we demand respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country and that every people has the right to live in peace, free from the aggression of its larger neighbours," the NGO said.

Repubblika said Malta must immediately stop helping the aggressive Russian regime by sheltering Vladimir Putin's oligarchs and helping them hide their money here. The NGO wants Malta to stop selling citizenship to Russian oligarchs.