menu

[WATCH] Russian billionaire with Malta passport parks superyacht in Birgu

EU countries have cracked down on superyachts for the Russian elite, but Malta seems to be offering a safe haven

nicole_meilak
4 March 2022, 10:00am
by Nicole Meilak
The Polaris, belonging to Maxim Shubarev, entering the Birgu marina in Malta on Friday morning (Photo: Nicole Meilak/MaltaToday)
The Polaris, belonging to Maxim Shubarev, entering the Birgu marina in Malta on Friday morning (Photo: Nicole Meilak/MaltaToday)

A 70-metre superyacht belonging to Russian billionaire Maxim Shubarev docked in Birgu on Friday morning amid an EU crackdown following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Shubarev is chairman of Setl Group, one of Russia’s largest financial and industrial associations. Neither Shubarev or Setl Group feature on the current sanctions list.

Maxim Shubarev (right) with Russian president Vladimir Putin
Maxim Shubarev (right) with Russian president Vladimir Putin

In 2018, Shubarev purchased a Maltese passport through its citizenship by investment scheme.

He bought his superyacht, the Malta-flagged Polaris last summer.

It is unclear whether Shubarev is on the yacht, which embarked on its voyage to Malta from Viareggio in Italy on Thursday. It arrived at the Birgu marina at 9am on Friday.

The Polaris moored at the Birgu marina after arriving in Malta from Italy (Photo: Nicole Meilak/MaltaToday)
The Polaris moored at the Birgu marina after arriving in Malta from Italy (Photo: Nicole Meilak/MaltaToday)

His trip comes at a time when many EU countries have cracked down on the super yachts of the Russian elite, as part of sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Indeed, French authorities this week seized the yacht of Igor Sechim, who served as Russia’s deputy prime minister from 2008 to 2012.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.