COVID: Two deaths, 194 new cases registered on Tuesday

Malta recorded 194 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday, figures by the health ministry Facebook page shows.

Active cases are down to 1,527, after 78 recoveries were registered.

During the last 24 hours, one male aged 52, and one female aged 91, died while positive to COVID-19. Total deaths now number 617.

43 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. Two of whom are in ITU.

Till yesterday, 1,250,293 doses were administered, of which 347,009 are booster doses.