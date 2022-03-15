‘I planned my own suicide’: former MP Mario Galea’s candour on depression

Former Nationalist MP Mario Galea opened up on his experience in dealing with depression, anxiety and suicidal tendencies, in a candid speech during a Labour Party event on election proposals dealing with mental health reform.

Galea, who was invited to address the event by Prime Minister Robert Abela’s wife Lydia Abela, was disarmingly honest about his personal battles as he appealed to his audience to be more receptive to the silent struggles of sufferers.

“I planned my own suicide,” Galea told his audience. “I remember taking walks on my own in Gozo, with my dear dog, scouting for spots where I could commit suicide and ensure an instant death... and then I called my psychiatrist, to tell him I was not only suicidal, but that I was planning my suicide.”

Galea, a lifelong mental health advocate during his time as MP, said he could not bear the thought of leaving his dog Rex behind. “I planned my suicide, but I could not leave my dog alone.”

Galea was diagnosed with depression during his time as a parliamentarian, during which he served as parliamentary secretary for health in the Gonzi administration.

“When I told Lawrence Gonzi that I would be resigning because of my condition, he did not accept it, and insisted I visit his wife’s brother who is a psychiatrist,” he said. “The psychiatrist told me that I was faced with two choices: speak about my mental health and risk not being elected, or keep it to himself.”

Galea said Malta should be focusing its efforts on preventing and curing mental health. “There is a deafening silence on mental health. Let’s work on normalising mental health issues,” he said. “The country’s authorities should focus its efforts on the sector. It’s easier to speak about a toothache, than a broken heart.”