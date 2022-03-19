menu

COVID: 286 new cases recorded on Saturday

19 March COVID-19 update | 286 new cases • 2,244 active cases • 49 patients in hospital • one in ITU • vaccine booster doses 348,080 • Total deaths 621

19 March 2022, 1:10pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
Malta recorded 286 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, figures by the Health Ministry Facebook page show.

Active cases stand at 2,244, after 115 new recoveries were registered.

Total deaths stand at 621, after no new fatalities were registered.

There are 49 patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom one is in ITU.

Till yesterday 1,252,92 vaccine doses were administered, of which 348,080 are booster doses.

