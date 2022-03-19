COVID: 286 new cases recorded on Saturday

Malta recorded 286 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, figures by the Health Ministry Facebook page show.

Active cases stand at 2,244, after 115 new recoveries were registered.

Total deaths stand at 621, after no new fatalities were registered.

There are 49 patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom one is in ITU.

Till yesterday 1,252,92 vaccine doses were administered, of which 348,080 are booster doses.