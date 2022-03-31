[IN PHOTOS] President lays wreath at Freedom Day monument, PM and Opposition leader skip ceremony

President of Malta George Vella participated in a wreath-laying ceremony on Thursday as party of yearly Freedom Day celebrations.

While the ceremony is usually attended by the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition, representatives participated in the ceremony on their behalf. Robert Abela and Bernard Grech were absent from the ceremony.

Minister Owen Bonnici participated on behalf of the Prime Minister, while David Agius participated on behalf of the Opposition leader.

Freedom Day marks the anniversary of the withdrawal of British troops and the Royal navy from Maltese shores in 1979.

Apart from the wreath-laying ceremony, the traditional Regatta race will take place later on today. It was not held last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Prime Minister Robert Abela delivered his Freedom Day speech during a Labour Party commemoration event at the Freedom memorial on Wednesday night. He laid flowers on the monument and lit the Freedom torch.

