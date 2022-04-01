US sanctions Russian nationals with Maltese citizenship, government to revoke passports

The US treasury department has sanctioned two Russian individuals who have bought Maltese passports, with government set to revoke their Maltese citizenship.

The people in question are Evgeniya Vladimirovna Bernova, Nikita Aleksandrovich Sobolev.

Nikita Sobolev is the owner of Maltese company Malberg Limited, a supplier and integrator of high-tech scientific equipment. The company orders such devices from suppliers based in different countries around Europe.

Malta passport holder Evgeniya Bernova was included in the OFAC sanctions.

Another Sobolev company affected is Djeco Group Holding, also incorporated in Malta, and under the directorship of Bernova. The company is owned by a Scottish limited partnership company Djeco.

As spouses, Sobolev and Bernova own Malta-registered company Maltarent.

Local companies Dejaco Group Holdings, Malberg Limited and Maltarent Ltd have also been placed under American sanctions.

In response to the sanctions, the Maltese government will be revoking the Maltese citizenship of Bernova and Sobolev in accordance with the Maltese Citizenship Act.

The act allows the responsible minister to deprive people of their Maltese citizenship under certain circumstances. It applies to those who bought citizenship as well as those who were naturalised.