Migrants recount their survival experiences to Pope Francis

Two migrants residing at the Ħal Far Peace Lab recounted to Pope Francis their experiences fleering from war and poverty during the Holy Father's visit to the centre on Sunday.

Fr Dionysus Mintoff, founder of the Peace Lab was first to welcome the pope as he arrived to the Peace Lab. He said it was an immense joy to welcome him to the centre.

Afterwards, two residents gave an account of how they ended up in Malta. Daniel Jude Oukeguale recalled leaving his home country Nigeria five years ago, adding that he and his travelling companions were at risk of being kidnapped.

“After 13 days of travelling, we arrived at the desert. While crossing, we passed dead people and animals, burnt cars and a lot of empty water cans. After 8 traumatic days in the desert, we made it to Libya. Those who still owed money to the smugglers were locked up and tortured until they paid their dues. Some lost their lives; some lost their senses. I was lucky enough not be among them.”

The first time he left Libya, him and others on board were rescued by an Italian ship only to be handed back to the Libyan coastguard.

On his second attempt, the Maltese coastguard rescued the group, but were then put in detention.

“It was all smiles when the Maltese coastguard rescued us. I couldn’t believe my eyes! Tears of joy flowing freely. My dreams came true! But these were short lived since we were put in detention for 6 months the same night we landed. I almost lost my mind. Most nights I asked God “why?!” Sometimes I cried! Sometimes I wished I had died. I was wondering if all this journey was a mistake. Why were men like us treating us like criminals and not like brothers?”

The second resident, Siriman Coulibaly, gave Pope Francis his own reflections on fleeing war and poverty, and having to leave your home country in the process.

“Many appreciate our struggles and help us to find a safe refuge. However, many exploit the vulnerabilities of those who are struggling for a better life. Women, men, children and unaccompanied minors easily become victims of exploitation and abuse and are not treated with the dignity every person deserves. Human dignity is not always taken for granted. Many of us have experienced that on their own skin.”

"Human dignity is not always taken for granted. Many of us have experienced that on their own skin. For many this meant years of suffering and uncertainty. The fullness of respect for all human rights is an upwards struggle that continues in many countries. Today we want to remind people in decision making positions and who hold power, that human rights and dignity are universal and inherent, they are acknowledged and respected never given. We are Fratelli tutti right?"

Coulibaly pointed out that some people whose asylum claim was rejected still cannot go back to their country of origin because it is dangerous for them to do so. These people are known as the "sans papier", literally translated to "without documents", or undocumented migrants.

"These are not just stories and numbers, but they are us, people in flesh and blood, faces some with broken dreams, others who have managed to achieve them. We know that you are aware of these situations and that you are a strong voice for our struggles. We know that your love is not lip service but sincere, and that is why we are here together in Ħal Far with my brothers and sisters, and representatives of organisations that offer services to us here in Malta."