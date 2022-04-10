menu

Greenpeace protest vessel ‘Rainbow Warrior’ spotted in Valletta

The motor-assisted sailing yacht is owned and operated by Greenpeace, and is used for environmental protests and scientific excursions

karl_azzopardi
10 April 2022, 10:49am
by Karl Azzopardi
The ‘Rainbow Warrior’ in Valletta (Credit: Jeff Callaway/Twitter)
Activist vessel ‘has been spotted at the Grand Harbour in Valletta.

The ship, part of independent global campaigning network Greenpeace’s fleet, has been patrolling the world’s oceans since 2011.

Rainbow Warrior, also known as Rainbow Warrior III, is a purpose-built.

On 10 July 1985, the original Rainbow Warrior was blown up in Auckland harbour, New Zealand, by a bomb planted by agents of French intelligence. One person, Dutch photographer Fernando Pereira, was killed.

The vessel was protesting preparing for a protest voyage to a French nuclear test site in the South Pacific.

The French government at first denied responsibility, but was later forced to admit French agents were responsible.

A British newspaper had uncovered evidence of former French President Francois Mitterrand’s authorization of the bombing plan, leading to several top-level resignations in Mitterrand’s cabinet and an admission by French Prime Minister Laurent Fabius that the agents had sunk the vessel under orders.

It is yet unclear why the vessel is in Malta.

