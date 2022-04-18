ERA says no to 'obliteration' of Veccja sea-cave

The Environment and Resources Authority has objected to the erection of a rock revetment along the cliff-face at Għar il-Veċċja in St Paul’s Bay, as this will result in the obliteration of the sea cave and the natural cliff.

The environment watchdog said the proposed revetment would have an “irreversible impact on the integrity of the cove.”

The unsightly seawall is being proposed by the Public Works Department and is being justified as a way to “protect the friable cliff-face” and “avoid the collapse of Triq Stella Maris and damage to adjacent properties”.

The Veċċja sea cave is recognised as a natural geomorphological feature, and is protected as an Area of Ecological Importance. In its first reaction to the project, while stating that any such project would require further screening and possibly an Environment Impact Assessment, ERA also concluded that any further studies “will not resolve the wider environmental concerns in relation to irreversible damage to the natural coast and its features”.

In view of these concerns ERA has formally objected to the proposal.

Concern for safety in the area grew in 2016 when a nine-year-old girl was hospitalised after falling rocks hit her while bathing in the area.

But the plans come in the wake of an onslaught of construction activity in the area, which included a permit issued in 2019 for the development of 24 dwelling units and two offices with underlying garages constructed on seven levels above the street level and three levels below. Reports related to this development, whose garages encroach on a protected green area, made no reference to the impact of excavations on the caves.

Plans have also been presented for a nine-storey hotel on an existing terrace overlooking the bay. Recently the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage dropped objections to the proposed hotel citing a geotechnical report commissioned by the developer which concluded that the caves do not extend below the site of the proposed development. The report has not been published yet on the PA’s public information system. Moreover, ERA reacted to the report by asking for “certification from a geotechnical engineer confirming that the proposed works would not result in damage to the existing caves.”

Residents react to seawall

A resident objecting to the proposed seawall has called on the Public Works Department to consider other options to prevent the collapse of Triq Stella Maris such as the expropriation of the property overlying Ghar il-Veccja.

“Whilst I understand that this project is being proposed to prevent the collapse of the above-mentioned street, I also believe that it is in the public’s interest that the cliff face and the underlying bay and cave are protected and preserved as it forms part of natural and national identity,” the resident said.

Another resident did not object to the project but expressed concern that the plans do not take in to account that the area is a popular swimming zone used by many families as well as pensioners with the only access to the sea being proposed consisting of a stairway which might be of use only to boat owners. The resident called for a revision of plans to include a flat area for swimmers.