Maltese ports closed to Russian-flagged vessels as part of EU sanctions

Russian-flagged vessels are now prohibited from entering Maltese ports as part of EU sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Shipping vessels, including Russian yachts, will not be allowed entry into a Maltese port if they fly a Russian flag. However, exemptions apply for medical, food, energy and humanitarian purposes.

The ban applies on all current Russian-flagged vessels or those vessels which were re-flagged from the Russian flag after 24 February, the start of the invasion.

This does not affect anchoring in Maltese territorial waters, and such vessels will still be able to receive services like bunkers and provisions.

The Sanctions Monitoring Board also has the power to authorise a vessel to access a port to allow gas, oil, medicinal and food products into the EU.

There are further exemptions to the ban in cases of emergency, including incidents or accidents that pose risks to human life or could threaten navigation safety. In such cases, the vessel will be allowed into port.

The Sanctions Monitoring Board issued a Guidance Note on the measures, while the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) advised subject persons to keep abreast of any developments relating to their obligations.