Pjazza San Ġorġ to get a green facelift for Valletta Green Festival

Pjazza San Ġorġ will be transformed into a lush, open space for the Valletta Green Festival taking place between 28 April and 1 May.

The ninth edition of the Valletta Green Festival will see a number of events taking place around the capital, with this year's theme being the importance of public spaces, the protection of natural habitats and the effect this has on the flora and fauna of our islands.

Pjazza San Ġorġ will be filled with around 50,000 plants and herbs arranged in the shape of a frog to help highlight habitat destruction of the Painted Frog, the only amphibian native to the Maltese Islands.

Owen Bonnici Minister for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government said the Valletta Green Festival increases in popularity with each installment. “This festival illustrates the government’s vision to keep its promise to introduce more urban greening,” he said.

The Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise will also participate in the festival to promote awareness on open spaces, the importance of recycling, the protection of natural habitats, biodiversity, and the conservation of natural resources.

“We want to offer the public an informative space about the work that different entities are doing in favour of sustainability, a better and safer environment, and accessible spaces,” Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said.

The Energy and Water Agency (EWA), the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), Ambjent Malta, Wasteserv and Parks Malta will be forming part of this festival. The festival is being held also in collaboration with the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, Water: Be The Change, and the Building and Construction Authority.

Jason Micallef, Chairman of the Valletta Cultural Agency, said that the festival was one of the principle implements to raise environmental awareness around the Island.

The Festival will also feature an obstacle course for dogs ‘Ruff mudder canine obstacle adventure’ and The Valletta Cultural Agency says it will be leaving behind a 15% legacy, whereby it will be introducing several plants and trees in Bull Street and Charles Street, Valletta.