Coast Road to get two new speed cameras at accident black spots

Two more speed cameras will be set up on the Coast Road, the Local Enforcement System Agency said on Tuesday.

The cameras will be installed in the coming days on the southbound carriageway after Transport Malta approved the proposal.

LESA said the cameras form part of the road safety programme and will complement the ones already installed on the northbound carriageway.

The agency said the traffic safety plan was put together following a recommendation made in a magisterial inquiry into one of the considerable number of accidents on the road.

The new cameras will be situated on the sections of the road most prone to accidents, with the aim of addressing accident black spots. The dangerous locations were determined after carrying out the necessary road studies.

LESA and TM stated that they strive to reduce road traffic accidents and increase road safety with initiatives like these.