FKNK warns it will act to strip poachers of hunting licence after Delimara killing of protected birds

Hunting organisations have condemned the killing of birds of prey at Delimara, with FKNK saying it will deploy all its resources to ensure the poachers are caught.

In a strongly-worded statement, the FKNK said it will do everything within its remit to ensure that anybody found guilty of the crime will be permanently denied a hunting licence.

The FKNK, which is the largest hunting organisation, warned that it will not be held ransom by those who want to jeopardise the status of legitimate hunters.

The warning comes in the wake of a shooting spree on protected birds of prey at Delimara by unknown poachers that was caught on film by BirdLife Malta volunteers.

The bird conservation group said on Tuesday that poachers had their eyes on around 30 marsh harriers that roosted in Delimara. Gunshots were heard at night and when police arrived the poachers had already fled. Eventually, four injured birds were retrieved and handed over to the government veterinarians and a fifth was found dead.

St Hubert Hunters also condemned the incident and offered to assist the police in their investigations so that the criminals are brought to justice.

“People like these should not be called hunters and should not be able to possess a firearm,” the group said, adding that the vast majority of hunters were respectful of the law.

The spring hunting season opened on Easter Sunday and runs until 30 April but hunters can only shoot on quail and turtle dove.

Birds of prey are a protected species and it is illegal to shoot on them.