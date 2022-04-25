Edward Montebello appointed government communications chief

ONE TV news editor Edward Montebello has been appointed head of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, taking over from Matthew Carbone.

Montebello, a history graduate, who also worked as a teacher, will start work at the OPM on 2 May. He has been involved in journalism for the past 18 years.

Prime Minister Robert Abela thanked Carbone for his work. He had previously served as deputy head of the same office from 2013 to 2019.