Churches to remove anti-COVID measures

Facemasks will not be required in churches from 2 May with the Curia saying all anti-COVID measures will be lifted.

In a statement on Thursday, the archdiocese said that the decision was taken in line with changes announced by the health authorities.

Most restrictions in Malta will be lifted on Monday 2 May.

However, the Curia is recommending that hand sanitisers continue to be used in churches, especially by those directly involved in the celebration of Mass.

“Christians are urged to attend Mass, particularly on Sunday,” the statement read.

Preventive measures were introduced in churches to reduce the risk of virus spread. Churchgoers were required to wear facemasks, had their temperature taken before entering, and seating was socially distanced.

New COVID-19 rules from 2 May