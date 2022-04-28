Churches to remove anti-COVID measures
Churches will no longer apply anti-COVID restrictions as the country moves to normality on 2 May
Facemasks will not be required in churches from 2 May with the Curia saying all anti-COVID measures will be lifted.
In a statement on Thursday, the archdiocese said that the decision was taken in line with changes announced by the health authorities.
Most restrictions in Malta will be lifted on Monday 2 May.
However, the Curia is recommending that hand sanitisers continue to be used in churches, especially by those directly involved in the celebration of Mass.
“Christians are urged to attend Mass, particularly on Sunday,” the statement read.
Preventive measures were introduced in churches to reduce the risk of virus spread. Churchgoers were required to wear facemasks, had their temperature taken before entering, and seating was socially distanced.
New COVID-19 rules from 2 May
- Only those who test positive for COVID will have to remain in isolation for 7 days, irrespective if they are vaccinated or not. On the 7th day, the person will have to take a rapid test and if this results negative, isolation ends. If the person still tests positive, they will have to isolate for another 3 days.
- There is no obligation on primary contacts of a positive case to isolate themselves.
- People living in the same household with a positive case will not need to isolate themselves but will be recommended to carry out a rapid test after three days that the positive case is notified.
- Masks will no longer be mandatory, except in hospitals, health clinics, elderly homes and flights.
- The passenger locator form for incoming travellers will no longer be necessary.
- Weddings and parties will return back to normal.
- Free testing for COVID will remain and testing centres, apart from the one at Ħal Farruġ, will continue operating.