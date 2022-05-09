[WATCH] Anton Refalo shuns press on historical stone marker in his property

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo has refused to answer questions from the media on whether he was interrogated under caution by the police during questioning on a British era stone marker found at his Qala residence.

“I have issued two statements and have no further statements to make,” he told journalists after a press conference on Monday.

Earlier this year, following a photo published on Facebook, reports revealed how the minister had a stone marker dating back to British rule in Malta. The marker has inscribed on it VR (Victoria Regina) and raised questions on whether it was legal to keep such an artefact.

In an 18 February press release, the minister had said he invited the Superintendence for National Heritage to visit his house and see the stone marker. Refalo had also said that “everyone knows” his love for Maltese cultural and historical heritage, and he will continue to do his utmost to promote its preservation.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had confirmed the artefact was indeed at his Qala home.

Last week the Times of Malta revealed police interrogated the minister over the artefact, but on Monday, Refalo refused to answer questions by the media over the reports.

Questions on where he had obtained the artefact, whether he was interrogated under caution and what explanation he gave to the police were left unanswered.

He also refused to give any statement on whether he felt it was right for a cabinet minister to be interrogated by the police.

