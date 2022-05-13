Excavation and demolition works in touristic areas prohibited during summer

Demolition and excavation works within touristic areas have been prohibited for the period between 15 June and 30 September 2022.

The areas hit with the ban are the localities of Cottonera, Floriana, Sliema, Gzira, Mellieħa, Rabat, Mdina, Marsaskala, Birzebbuġa, Marsaxlokk, Swieqi, St Paul’s Bay, Wied Iż–Żurrieq and Floriana.

Areas in Gozo include the localities of Qala, Sannat, San Lawrenz, Victoria, Marsalforn, Għasri, Mġarr, Għajnsielem, Xagħra and Xlendi.

"The enforcement of this legal notice (295/07) is one way of mitigating the nuisance that construction sites have on both the tourism industry and the number of Maltese families who move to their summer residences. The demolition and excavation phases at a construction site are by far the greatest inconvenience for the surrounding neighbourhood," the Planning Authority said in a statement.

Any illegal works carried out in this period, in the identified locations may be reported to the Building and Construction Authority on 8004 9000 or on 99637508 for Malta and 99098855 for Gozo.

The full list of localities and streets where demolition or excavation works are prohibited during the summer months may be viewed on the Malta Tourism Authority's website.

Those who would like to add more streets to the list for 2023 can send their requests to the MTA through their respective local council on [email protected] by 31 August 2022.