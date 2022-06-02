Moviment Graffitti demands government action on 'Wild West' Comino deckchair vendors

Moviment Graffitti is calling on the government to take action against deckchair vendors in Comino to stop them from covering the shoreline with deckchairs and umbrellas.

"The island of Comino should be an unspoiled paradise, free from the overcrowding, overdevelopment and environmental destruction that plague the rest of the country. Instead, it has been turned into a Wild West where lawlessness and greed reign supreme," the NGO said.

Moviment Graffitti stated that it intends to highlight several issues related to Comino over the summer, including encroachments on public space at the Blue Lagoon by private operators that treat the shoreline "as their own personal beach lido".

This issue has been a long-standing one on Comino, with beach deckchair operators placing deckchairs and umbrellas on site from early in the morning.

In effect, this forces beachgoers to pay a fee to use the space taken up by the deckchairs and umbrellas. Those who do not want to buy a deckchair and umbrella are forced to cram themselves elsewhere along the shore.

"Deckchair vendors cover every inch of the shoreline with deckchairs and umbrellas from the crack of dawn, making it practically impossible to enjoy this national treasure unless you pay €12.50 per person," the NGO said.

"Anyone assertive enough to move the deckchairs aside, as is their right, is met with verbal aggression and intimidation."

Moviment Graffitti pointed out that a parliamentary petition last year was submitted to bring such operators to heel. It had been signed by hundreds of people, but it fell on deaf ears.

"The situation is further aggravated by catamarans visiting the island and dropping off hundreds of tourists a day, leading to large amounts of rubbish being thrown on the nearby garigue, as well as thumping music coming from around six food trucks," the NGO said.

In the short term, Moviment Graffitti is demanding that government rein in these operators so that the public can enjoy Blue Lagoon to its full potential. "In the longer term, we believe a policy is needed to regulate all activities on the island," it said.