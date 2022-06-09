Sliema Mayor John Pillow attacked after stopping people from urinating in public

Sliema Mayor John Pillow was attacked after stopping a group of pedestrians from urinating in public on Wednesday night.

Details of the incident and a photo showing Pillow's facial injuries, were shared on Thursday by Labour councillor Mario Fava on Facebook.

Fava said the Sliema mayor was attached after he intervened to stop a group of people who were relieving themselves on the rocks in the locality. Fava also shared a photo of another person without giving context as to who this person is, suggesting that he may have been the perpetrator.

“Mayors and councillors are giving up their time to improve our localities, and for this they need to be respected,” Fava said, while expressing solidarity. “Those who cannot behave themselves in public have no place being on our streets.”

MaltaToday has reached out to the Sliema mayor, but was unavailable for comment.

Solidarity pours in

In an official reaction, the Nationalist Party condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with Pillow, calling on the authorities to act swiftly.

Nationalist MP Adrian Delia also expressed solidarity with Pillow. “Whoever hurts you, hurts us,” he said.