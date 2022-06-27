New permanent secretary appointed to finance ministry

Paul Zahra has been appointed permanent secretary within the Ministry of Finance and Employment and will be replacing his predecessor Alfred Camilleri, who has retired.

Camilleri served as permanent secretary at the ministry since 2006, working alongside ministers like Lawrence Gonzi, Tonio Fenech, Edward Scicluna and Clyde Caruana.

He is being replaced by Zahra, who has discharged duties as permanent secretary in a number of government ministries since 2001. He also sits on a number of government boards and committees.

Zahra was appointed permanent secretary in the Ministry for the Economy, European Funds and Lands (European Funds) last April following the general election.

This portfolio will now be handed to Ronald Mizzi, who currently serves as permanent secretary in the Ministry for the Economy, European Funds and Lands.

Zahra's appointment is effective as from today.

Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana thanked him for his service in a press statement on Monday morning.