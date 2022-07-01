Remains of Lassana Cisse, killed in cold blood in 2019, finally repatriated

The body of Lassana Cisse has been finally repatriated to Ivory Coast, over three years since the father-of-two was killed in cold blood in a drive-by shooting.

Foreign minister Ian Borg said in Twitter that he had been informed that Cisse’s remains had been repatriated to the Ivory Coast. “I reiterate Government’s commitment to ensure communities are safe spaces for all. We continue to stand in solidarity with Mr Cisse’s family and loved ones,” Borg said.

Cisse, 42, was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Ħal Far while walking home on April 6, 2019. Two soldiers – Francesco Fenech and Lorin Scicluna – were accused of his murder as well as the attempted murder of another two men and a hit-and-run incident.

The murder is believed to have been racially motivated. All four victims were black.

Both men were controversially granted bail.

The Maltese government committed itself to cover all repatriation costs for the return of Cisse’s remains, including transport to the burial place, permits and mortuary fees.