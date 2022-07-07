Cleanup coalition wants policy makers to re-evaluate country’s environmental policies

A new coalition of nine cleanup organisations have come together to increase education and enforcement efforts across the country.

“Despite our efforts, in tandem with the government entities entrusted with waste collection and disposal, we are witnessing an unprecedented increase in the amount of litter dumped in both public and private spaces,” Koalizzjoni għal Futur Sostenibbli (KFS) said.

The coalition is made up of Nadur Nadif, Din l-Art Ħelwa Mellieħa, 7R Lifestyle Malta, the Birżebbuġa Clean-up Group, No to Plastic Malta, Green Hats, Raniero's Adventures, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq Clean-up Group and Green Waves.

On an individual basis, the group have organised a number of individual cleanups from Malta’s urban, peri-urban, countryside, coastline, and the seabed.

“It was however noted by each distinct group that although this may have raised some awareness, it has not been effective in the long run,” KFS said.

The coalition said it is “seriously concerned” with the state of affairs in Malta, especially when the same areas need to be frequently cleaned.

“Thus, the coalition has agreed that the only way forward is to focus on education and enforcement, and not just clean-ups,” KFS said.

The groups also look to engage with policy makers for the re-evaluation of current environmental policies, and the implementation of new policies that could contribute to some improvements.

“To this end the coalition suggests that priority must be given to three specific areas, namely the rural, the urban, and the marine environments,” it said.

The proposals will be uploaded to the coalitions new social media pages which will be launched over the coming days.