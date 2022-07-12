Alex Perici Calascione gets green light to contest PN deputy leadership

Alex Perici Calascione has been given the green light to contest the Nationalist Party’s deputy leadership race by the party’s candidates' commission.

Alex Perici Calascione was the only contender for the post of Nationalist Party deputy leader when the deadline for expressions of interest closed last June.

The party said in a statement Perici Calascione was vetted by the PN’s candidates' commission, with a report being forwarded to the administrative committee.

In line with party statute, the PN’s electoral commission kickstarted the period in which nominations for the post can be submitted, according to the party statement.

This will be the second one-horse race after Bernard Grech faced no challengers in the leadership contest held last month.

Perici Calascione is not an MP, a quality that some councillors have said is important so that he can focus his energies on the party that is in financial dire straits.

MP Graziella Galea, who was considering making a run for the post announced on Facebook that she was seconding Perici Calascione’s nomination.

