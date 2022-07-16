‘I had no say in Cuschieri cancellation’, says head of One Productions

The chairman of Labour’s television station One has kicked the ball into his own party’s court over the surprise cancellation of stalwart Manwel Cuschieri’s regular radio show.

Cuschieri, a long-time One Radio presenter serving up Labour propaganda since the 1990s, was served his walking papers unexpectedly this year when his grassroots outreach show ‘Linja Diretta’ was stopped.

But Jason Micallef denied having been part of the decision to cancel the programme.

“I had no say in this decision. I was not even consulted. All political programmes on One Radio and One TV have always been under the Labour Party’s direction. Theirs is the last word on the shows, including the presenters,” Micallef, a former party secretary-general, said.

Micallef took umbrage at press reports suggesting he had been behind the decision. “Cuschieri is one of One’s best communicators of all time. He was there in the good times and bad since the very beginning. He worked hard for what he believed in, his Labour principles. And he never requested any form of payment for the programmes. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Cuschieri’s show was cancelled in June, and the decision was announced by Cuschieri himself.

“This wasn’t my decision but a decision that was communicated to me. I am always available to the Labour Party. I was prepared to continue giving my services but I cannot do anything. I will stop here for now and if I feel the need to give you more details, I will do so.

“Meanwhile, I thank you for your support and attention and apologise that we’re not going to be meeting. The time has come for the next step. I will keep you informed.”

Cuschieri has been an impassioned defender of Joseph Muscat’s legacy on One Radio, a mark of his unwavering loyalism for Labour.