54% believe that bribery is widespread at Planning Authority

54% of Maltese people believe that the giving and receiving of bribes and the abuse of power for personal gain are widespread among officials issuing building permits.

This represents a five-point increase over the percentage of respondents who expressed the same view in 2019.

The Eurobarometer survey shows that planning officials in Malta have the worse reputation for corrupt dealings among the various public officials mentioned in the survey and are only outdone by political parties, who are considered to be prone to corrupt dealings by 60% of the Maltese.

Bribery is also considered widespread among politicians at various levels by 53% of the population.

The survey shows that the perception that bribery is widespread in the planning sector is nine points higher in Malta then in the rest of Europe.

The perception that bribery is widespread in the planning sector is highest in Greece (65%), Cyprus (57%), followed by Malta and Bulgaria (54%). The perception is lowest in Luxembourg where only 27% believe this is the case.

The perception that there is widespread bribery in political parties in highest in Spain (83%) and Cyprus (70%) and lowest in Sweden (29%).

In contrast the Maltese are less likely to think there is corruption in the health sector than other Europeans. Only 17% think there is bribery in health care compared to 29% of all EU respondents.

But 6% of respondents who actually had been to hospital in the past 12 months acknowledged giving a valuable gift to a nurse or doctor in a public health care institution. This percentage was 2 points higher than that in all EU member states.

The survey also shows that 63% of Maltese believe that the only way to succeed in business is to have political connections. This perception is strongest in Cyprus (86%), Croatia (81%) and Bulgaria (76%). In contrast it is weakest in Scandinavia where only 18% of Danes and 22% of Finns believe this is the case in their country.

And 69% of Maltese believe that high level corruption cases are not pursued sufficiently. This view is strongest in Greece (88%) and weakest in Denmark (41%).

50% believe corruption has increased since 2019

When asked whether corruption has increased from 2019 - which coincides with Robert Abela becoming Prime Minister - only 13% replied that corruption has decreased while 50% replied that corruption has increased either by a lot (27%) or by a little (23%).

But curiously, when compared to a similar survey held in 2019, the percentage of Maltese saying that corruption is widespread in Malta has declined by 10 points while those who say corruption is rare has increased by 7 points.

The survey also dismisses the perception that the Maltese are more corrupt than other Europeans.

In fact, nearly the same percentage of Maltese and EU respondents believe that it is acceptable to give money or a gift to a public official in return for a service.

29% of Maltese and 28% of all EU respondents believe that giving a gift to a public official is acceptable. Money gifts are considered acceptable by 16% of Maltese and 17% of EU respondents.