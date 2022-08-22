Comino and Ghajn Tuffieha noise limits 'not louder than a vacuum cleaner'

The Environment and Resources has set a noise limit for activities like BBQs, weddings and parties organised in protected Natura 2000 sites, a designation which covers 14% of Malta’s national territories.

The noise limits will cover popular beaches and nature picnic spots like Comino, Fomm ir-Riħ and Għajn Tuffieħa.

The new guidelines regulate activities where over 25 people are gathered in a Natura 2000 site, where any sound generated by this activity will not be allowed to exceed 65dBA as measured at 200m from the peripheral area of the event.

This means that noise levels within a short distance from such activities should be slightly less than the equivalent of the noise emitted by a vacuum cleaner at a distance of one metre, and slightly more than the noise emitted by a normal conversation between friends.

Moreover, any sound emitted has to be directed towards the activity.

The rules also apply to sites outside Special Areas of Conservation, namely the northern and eastern coast of Gozo including Ħondoq ir-Rummien, Xwejni and Qbajjar, Daħlet Qorrot and the Red Tower area in Mellieħa.

The rules are applicable to “gathering events such as music concerts, parties, barbecues, weddings, and sport events.”

The organisers of such events will now have to notify the ERA of any such activities at least 15 days before the event and in some cases the ERA may even require organisers to apply for a nature permit which may require monitoring.

