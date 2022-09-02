Police force receives 12 new off-road vehicles

The police force has received 12 new 4x4 vehicles that will be used by district and special branches police to reach rural areas.

The vehicles of the type Ssangyong Musso, were bought for almost €500,000 and were part-financed from the European Fund for Internal Security.

The off-road cars were unveiled during a ceremony at Ta’ Kandja police quarters by Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds Chris Bonett.

Gafà said the new cars will be used by district police, enabling them to access certain areas where ordinary vehicles may find it difficult to operate. He added the new vehicles will also be used for coastal patrols.

Camilleri said the new vehicles formed part of an “unprecedented” investment in the disciplined forces.

Bonett said the investment was part of the project known as Malta Police Force’s Specific Actions for Border Surveillance, for which the police were allocated €2.7 million from EU funds.