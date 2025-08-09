Mark Mallia appointed president of the St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation

St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation has announced the appointment of Colonel Mark Mallia as its new president, effective from 1 August.

Mallia is the head of secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister and was already a member of the foundation’s board. The foundation board is composed of three members appointed by the Archbishop of Malta and three others appointed by the Office of Prime Minister.

“It is a privilege to serve as president of the St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation and to contribute to its ongoing work,” Mallia said in his first comments.

He said his aim is to further strengthen the Co-Cathedral’s role as a sacred space and a national cultural place through the projects planned for the year ahead.

The foundation said it warmly welcomes Mallia’s presidency and extends its best wishes for a successful term ahead. It also expressed its gratitude to Emmanuel Agius, who served as president for the past year.