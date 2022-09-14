Geologists and developers join hands to call for creation of state geological agency

Geologists and developers are calling for the creation of a state agency to operate a geological service responsible for Malta’s mineral resources, in a joint position paper.

They also call for the profession of geologist to be recognised and warranted to bring the country in line with practices in neighbouring EU countries.

The position paper was signed between the presidents of the Malta Chamber of Geologists and the Malta Developers Association, Peter Gatt and Michael Stivala, respectively.

Both agreed that “it is timely for the recognition of the profession of the geologist by the Malta government”.

“Geologists are the experts on rock and its excavation, which is an activity that presently is not assessed and monitored by geologists and has resulted in several tragic accidents in the past few years,” the joint statement says. It calls for the recognition of geologists by means of a State warrant.

The two parties also called for the creation of a national geological service or survey, a state agency entrusted to gather data on rock in the subsurface and the continental shelf.

“The Geological Service will use this data to assist citizens on matters of public safety during rock excavation, assist in more sustainable use of Malta’s limited rock resources and discover subsurface energy sources in Malta’s large continental shelf,” the lobby groups said.

Malta remains the only European country without a state geological service which has resulted in developers and the public remaining unaware of the problems and hazards related to the ground where they live or want to develop.

The parties are proposing that the agency will update the geological map of Malta, assess ground and slope stability in the interest of public safety, assist in safer rock excavation and delimit areas with problematic ground conditions.

It will also act to safeguard areas of good quality limestone suitable for extraction for use in the construction industry, classify limestone and other mineral resources in the Maltese Islands and its offshore, while promoting transition and renewable energy sources in the Maltese Islands and its continental shelf.