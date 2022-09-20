Hal Far racetrack to be completed by early 2024

The first phase of the national motorsports centre at Ħal Far will be completed by April 2023, as the €20 million project nears completion of this initial phase.

The track is being built around similar facilities in Hal Far so as not to be located outside the development zones.

The track will be designed by German professionals, and will be built away from residential areas in Birżebbuga.

The track is designed by Tilke GmbH & Co. KG of Germany and will have a maximum 2,000m length. The project will include the racetrack itself, which will have 12 turns, six right and six left-hand turns, a 472m start-finish straight, and over 4,800sq.m of paddock, grandstands, and access roads.

Government sources have said the quarter-mile track at the new motorsports centre will be completed by April 2023, with the race track nearing completion by early 2024.

Sources said the track will be funded using the National Social & Development Fund, which is financed by the sale of citizenship to high-net worth individuals. It seems budgetary cuts related to energy subsidies, will not affect the project according to sources in government.

The new quarter-mile track will also be in line with international standards, and will be able to host elite competitions, by getting Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) homologation certification.

The FIA develops standards and specifications for a variety of safety and other racing-related products. Manufacturers of products intended to meet those standards and specifications can submit them for approval through a process known as ‘homologation’.

Sources said authorities will be installing sound mitigation measures around the motorsports centre.

Motorsport enthusiasts have long clamoured for a professional race track, something that found itself in the electoral manifestos of both major political parties.