Four men arraigned over aggravated home robbery

Four people were arraigned in court on Sunday morning in connection with an aggravated home robbery that allegedly took place earlier this month.

The accused, all Greek nationals, are 29-year-old Papalios Evangelos, 27-year-old Paschalidas Christos Antanasios, 34-year-old Kontogiannis Vasileos, and 30-year-old Voulgarakis Spyridon. They were collectively charged with aggravated theft, causing grievous bodily harm, the use of psychological and moral violence, illegal arrest, voluntary damage to property, and carrying a pointed object without a licence.

The men reside in Birkirkara and Attard.

MaltaToday is informed that the accused had allegedly lent money to the victim and later went to his residence to recover the debt. Prosecutors allege that the men entered the victim’s home and assaulted him.

The court heard that the accused allegedly stole a wallet containing bank cards, a jacket valued at €500, a TCL mobile phone, cash, and other items from the victim’s residence in Birkirkara on 12 February.

A request for bail was made but was denied by the court.

Defence lawyers Nicholas Mifsud and Silvan Pulis appeared for the accused, while the case was presided over by Magistrate Astrid May Grima.