FKNK wants Maltese text book removed from syllabus for painting ‘negative picture of hunters’

Hunting group FKNK is objecting to a Maltese school text book because it asks students whether they think it is right for hunters to shoot flamingos.

The organisation has written to Education Minister Clifton Grima, asking him to intervene and withdraw the book, Teleskopju 3, from the syllabus.

The objection concerns one chapter of the book that speaks about the Għadira Nature Reserve run by BirdLife Malta. The objection concerns one of the questions that accompanies the text, intended to stimulate a discussion.

Under the heading, Let Us Reflect, the book asks students: ‘Do you think it is right for hunters to shoot on this bird [the flamingo]?’. It also invites students to motivate their answer.

FKNK said in a letter to Grima, disseminated to the media, that the question was intended to paint hunters in a bad light and was part of a “brainwashing campaign” conducted indirectly by BirdLife.

“With this deceiving and malicious question… children are being influenced to look at their parents, who may also be hunters, as bad people,” the FKNK said, recalling that many children have parents who are hunters.

The organisation called for the book’s immediate withdrawal from the syllabus.

“We also call on you not to allow negative material about hunting and trapping to be part of any syllabus or be distributed in schools, because out future generations deserve to be given a clear, true and complete picture of the socio-cultural traditions associated with hunting in Malta,” the FKNK said.

The Maltese language reading book provides several texts on different topics for students to read, followed by questions that encourage students to reflect on the subject.

Flamingos are protected birds and often land in Malta to rest as they migrate between Europe and Africa.

Earlier this month, a flamingo was recovered injured after it was shot at by poachers in Gozo. Over the years, there have been several instances when these large birds were shot by poachers, each time provoking a public outcry.