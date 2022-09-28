Italian elections: 40% of migrants in Malta chose right-wing coalition

Judging by the results of last Sunday’s election, Italians living in Malta are more right wing than those living in the rest of Europe, even if they tend to be less right wing than voters living in Italy.

Only 2,148 of 7,600 Italian voters registered in Malta actually voted in last Sunday’s election, in an indication that most Italian voters living here are apathetic about the political situation back home.

While nearly 48% of Italian voters living in European countries voted for the centre-left parties, only 32% of Italians living in Malta did likewise.

And while only 28.4% of Italians living in other European countries voted for the right-wing coalition, the percentage rises to 40% in Malta. But support for the right is more pronounced in Italy itself where nearly 44% voted for the right-wing coalition.

In an indication that Italians in Malta are more likely to hail from the southern regions, support for the Movimento Cinque Stelle party is higher in Malta than in the rest of Europe and in Italy itself.

In fact support for the movement led by Giuseppe Conte peaked in southern regions like Campagna (34%), Sicily (29%) and Puglia (28%) but fell to just 7% in Lombardy.

While the right-wing coalition presented one single list including all parties in the coalition, voters in Malta could choose between the different parties of the centre-left.

Italians living in Malta were more likely than those living in Italy to vote for the Green/Left alliance and Emma Bonino’s More Europe. While both lists scored 7% each in Malta, in Italy itself only 3.5% voted for the Greens while 3% voted for More Europe.