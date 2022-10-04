Marsaskala recycling plant to close down earlier than planned, Wasteserv chief says

Marsaskala’s recycling plant will be receiving its last recyclable waste consignment at the end of the year before closing down permanently.

The closure of the facility will happen earlier than expected, Wasteserv CEO Richard Bilocca said, when asked by MaltaToday on plans to shut down the plant.

The plant stopped receiving mixed and organic waste and today only receives household recyclable waste where it is separated and grouped in bales for export.

“The last consignment of recyclable waste will be delivered to the plant at the end of the year, after which Wasteserv will be handing back to government 20,000sq.m of land,” Bilocca said.

However, the existing workshop where Wasteserv operates an internal vehicle maintenance facility and glass storage facilities will be retained.

The Labour Party had pledged in its 2017 election manifesto to shut down the Marsaskala recycling plant within seven years and turn the vacated area into a public open space.

The existing plant started operating in 2010 when a smaller composting facility was replaced by larger structures that could treat more than 70,000 tonnes of organic and dry recyclable waste.

Residents had opposed the redevelopment and a subsequent court case had found that the site selection process in preparation for the redevelopment was vitiated.