Freeport fire: Birżebbuġa residents asked to keep windows shut

The Civil Protection is asking Birżebbuġa residents living in the Tal-Papa and Bengħajsa areas to keep their windows shut following a fire that developed at the Freeport.

The CPD gave no details on the extent of the fire and what caused it but sources said that a container was engulfed in flames.

“It is being recommended that, as a precaution, people living in Birżebbuġa, particularly the Tal-Papa and Bengħajsa areas, to keep their windows shut and avoid staying outdoors,” the CPD said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

It said firefighters are battling a fire inside the Freeport.