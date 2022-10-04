menu

Freeport fire: Birżebbuġa residents asked to keep windows shut

Civil Protection urges Birżebbuġa residents to keep their windows shut as a precaution while members battle Freeport fire

maltatoday
4 October 2022, 5:14pm
by Staff Reporter
CPD recommended that people keep their windows shut due to Freeport fire
CPD recommended that people keep their windows shut due to Freeport fire

The Civil Protection is asking Birżebbuġa residents living in the Tal-Papa and Bengħajsa areas to keep their windows shut following a fire that developed at the Freeport.  

The CPD gave no details on the extent of the fire and what caused it but sources said that a container was engulfed in flames.

“It is being recommended that, as a precaution, people living in Birżebbuġa, particularly the Tal-Papa and Bengħajsa areas, to keep their windows shut and avoid staying outdoors,” the CPD said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

It said firefighters are battling a fire inside the Freeport.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.