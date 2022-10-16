Moviment Graffitti claims sludge from Tuna recycling plant in Birżebbuġa is being dumped in surrounding fields

Moviment Graffitti has claimed sludge from a Tuna recycling plant in Birżebbuġa is being dumped in the surrounding fields.

“Footage taken today shows the facility which processes Tuna leftovers is dumping sludge in the surrounding garigue which is ending up in the valley which is a Natura 2000 site,” the NGO said on Facebook.

The facility, which was opened at the start of September, is a project of some of the main players in the industry, namely Azzopardi Fisheries, MFF and Fish and Fish. It will process around 4,000 tonnes of tuna remains every year.

The plant manufactures products like oils which can be used for animal and fish feed.

According to Moviment Graffitti, the sludge is being dumped in the surrounding areas and has created an “unbearable stench” in the surrounding areas.

MaltaToday reached out to Aquaculture Resources Ltd Director Charlon Gouder, who said they were the first on site when the claims were made by the NGO.

Aquaculture Resources Ltd is a legal structure for the lobby group, and is owned by by Charles Azzopardi, Salvu Ellul ‘ta’ l-Elbros’ and Joseph Caruana of Fish and Fish Ltd.

He said Aquaculture Resources Ltd went to the site of the alleged incident, and stated that authorities are carrying out the investigations.

“We will let the authorities carry out their investigations,” he said.

But the Aquaculture Resources Ltd director also said that there was an even larger scandal going on in the area.

“If you go on location, you will realise what I am speaking about,” he said. He did not divulge any further details, saying the company will let authorities carry out their own investigations.

Last week, the Birżebbuġa local council submitted its and residents’ complaints with the Environment and Resource Authority, after it “started creating inconveniences for residents.”

Residents of the area had complained for weeks on the smell coming from the facility.

“As a Local Council, we are very disappointed that now Birżebbuġa has to suffer from another industrial nuisance,” the council said in a statement. “The Ħal Far plant has been operating for less than a week and has already started creating inconveniences for our residents.”

The council said the situation is “unacceptable” and showed disrespect to the Birżebbuġa community.