New underpass connecting Mdina Road with Mrieħel bypass opened

Infrastructure Malta has opened the new Mrieħel tunnel, which connects Mdina Road with the Mrieħel Bypass, at the junction near the offices of the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

This was unveiled by Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia together with Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon on Monday.

"This is another project that will further improve connectivity, alleviate the traffic problem in our country as well as improve safety for all road users in these areas,” Farrugia told the media.

The agency's contractors put in place 290 concrete panels to form the tunnel walls and 16 concrete beams, each weighing six tons, supporting its roof.

He said final works will now be carried out in the tunnel, and the project will continue with the construction of the new roundabout on top of the tunnel, as well as safer crossing points for pedestrians and cyclists.

Farrugia also said trees will be introduced in the later stages of the project.

Another direct connection crossing the tunnel in the opposite direction, from Mdina Road (Birkirkara) to Attard, will be opened in the coming weeks.

The minister said the agency plans to complete the Mrieħel Underpass Project by the end of the year.

The Mrieħel tunnel, which is 60 metres long and with two lanes, will form part of the new roundabout junction instead of the previous traffic lights system at the crossroads between Balzan, Birkirkara and Mrieħel. Through the tunnel, the main flow of traffic from Mdina Road, Balzan towards the Mrieħel Bypass (Royal Malta Artillery Avenue), will be separated from the rest of the traffic.