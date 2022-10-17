PM on Degiorgio brothers conviction: 'Government committed to ensuring full justice'

Government is committed to ensuring “full justice”, Prime Minister Robert Abela said when reacting to the conviction of the Degiorgio brothers last Friday.

“It was a sign that our country will continue to work for justice, and I want to stress government’s clear ambition to achieve that justice,” Robert Abela told the House.

The two men accused of being the triggermen in the fatal 2017 car bombing pleaded guilty last Friday, nine hours into the start of their murder trial, just two days short of the fifth-year anniversary of the assassination.

George Degiorgio, 58, known as iċ-Ċiniż and his brother Alfred Degiorgio, 56, known as il-Fulu, pleaded guilty shortly after the midday break at 3pm, reversing their earlier plea of not guilty.

They were sentenced to a 40-year prison sentence, after their lawyers consulted the Attorney General.

Abela said the Labour government has taken “important” decisions over the past two years related to the Caruana Galizia murder.

“We have overseen very important decisions, including the recommendation of a presidential pardon which was crucial in unclogging investigations at a crucial stage,” he said. “We also saw my cabinet oversee and reject other requests for a pardon.”

Abela stated these “crucial decisions” helped authorities in ensuring justice is served in the country.

He thanked the authorities for their work, promising government’s full support in their work.

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech also mentioned Friday’s dramatic court proceedings, saying results were only achievable after efforts by the Caruana Galizia family and civil society groups.

He also mentioned the issue of lengthy criminal proceedings, specifically the compilation of evidence.

“Full justice has not yet been achieved, and to have the process still ongoing five years after the murder is not acceptable,” he said.