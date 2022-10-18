Parliament pays tribute to Robert Arrigo: 'We lost a gentleman'

Parliament observed a minute’s silence in memory of Robert Arrigo on Tuesday.

Nationalist Party MP and former deputy leader Robert Arrigo died at the age of 67, early on Tuesday morning, with the announcement being made by the PN’s media.

Arrigo, an entrepreneur in the tourism sector, had been battling cancer over the past few months. Despite his illness, Arrigo kept in touch with his electorate and his never-say-die attitude was evidenced in one of his last Facebook posts advertising a December buffet dinner he was organising in aid of Puttinu Cares.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Robert Abela described Arrigo as a “gentleman” who always showed respect.

“It’s not easy to speak about Robert Arrigo, he was a personal friend to me. Today, Malta lost a gentleman,” Abela told the House.

Abela said Arrigo was always sensitive to social issues, going the extra mile to help people. “He would ensure that the less privileged in society get the help they need.”

The PM recalled pandemic times, saying Robert Arrigo’s advice would always be in the interest of the common good. “His advice would never be politically motivated.”

Arrigo, a tourism sector entrepreneur, had planned to hold an event celebrating 50 years in the tourism sector next December.

“He wanted me to be there, and he wanted me to speak,” he said. “Despite everything, he still had that goal in mind.”

Opposition leader Bernard Grech also described Arrigo as a “gentleman who was loyal to the party and the electorate.”

“I got to know Arrigo in the months running up to the PN leadership election, and despite being a gentleman, in the number of conversations we held, he never minced his words and spoke his mind,” he said.

“He was a person who served for a number of years in politics. He served the people of Sliema in the local council, was at the helm of the locality's football club and the country by being in parliament,” he said. “That is what a politician should be; someone who with direct contact with the people.”

Grech also spoke about the event Arrigo was planning to organise for his 50th anniversary in the tourism sector. “Despite being diagnosed with a terminal illness, he was still determined to make it.”

Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia recalled his personal relationship with Arrigo, also describing him as a gentleman. “He rose above partisan politics and always did his utmost to be a positive person.”

“When he was sick, he still called me to ask about my dear daughter,” Farrugia said.

Abela, Grech and Farrugia also expressed their condolences to MP David Agius who lost his father, Twanny, earlier today.

After the tributes Tuesday’s parliamentary session was adjourned as a sign of respect.