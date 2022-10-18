Robert Arrigo, former deputy leader of Nationalist Party, dies aged 67

Nationalist Party MP and former deputy leader Robert Arrigo has died at the age of 67.

Arrigo died early on Tuesday morning, with the announcement being made by the PN’s media.

Arrigo, an entrepreneur in the tourism sector, had been battling cancer over the past few months. Despite his illness, Arrigo kept in touch with his electorate and his never-say-die attitude was evidenced in one of his last Facebook posts advertising a December buffet dinner he was organising in aid of Puttinu Cares.

Arrigo had been an MP since 2003 and before that was mayor of Sliema and president of the locality’s football club.

Arrigo was married to Marina Arrigo and had two sons.

Soon after his death was announced, tributes started to flow.

PN leader Bernard Grech thanked Robert for the sacrifices he did for the Nationalist Party. “We lost one of our own... you will be remembered for the beneficial work you did, the loyalty you showed the party and most of all for the love you had for this country,” Grech said, imparting his condolences to Arrigo’s wife and children.

Former PN leader Adrian Delia also paid tribute to Arrigo, who was elected deputy leader under his helm. “I don’t have words to speak. I don’t have enough strength to shout. A gentle giant of a man has left us. A charismatic benefactor who couldn’t live a minute of his blessed life without helping those in need, is with us no more. The world is a poorer place.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela saluted the memory of Arrigo, describing him as a gentleman who had given a large contribution to society, in its sporting, social and political dimensions. “Undoubtedly, the House will suffer his loss. My condolences to his family.”

President George Vella said he was "saddened by the news" of Arrigo's death. "To his relatives and loved ones, sincere condolences," Vella said.

PN deputy leader Alex Perici Calascione described his long-held friendship with Arrigo as "a sincere, frank and deep friendship" that he shall cherish always. "Finally at peace Rob, free from pain. Thank you, for everything," Calascione said, offering his condolences to the family.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola also paid tribute to "a friend and colleague". "He was a man who always believed in me from day one. I always found him there [for support]... from even before I entered politics he always encouraged me, as he did many others," Metsola said.

She reminisced on her first electoral foray in the 2004 European Parliament election when she was only 25 years old and found Arrigo accompanying her in door to door visits in Sliema, Gżira, Msida and other localities in his district. "Street after street, with a smile and joke, always showing optimism... from Robert I always learnt that you must never give up. Even when things appear difficult, there is always a solution," she said.

The Malta Football Association said it was "deeply saddened" by the news of Arrigo's demise.

The MFA recalled Arrigo's successes at the helm of Sliema Wanderers between 1996 and 2008 during which the club won 15 honours, including four Premier League titles and two FA Trophy wins.

"We are all deeply saddened by the news that Robert Arrigo has passed away. This is another sad loss for the Maltese football family. Robert, was a true football man!," MFA President Bjorn Vassallo said, offering the association's condolences to the family.

