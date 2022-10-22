Anchor of tanker that damaged interconnector safely removed from seabed

The anchor of Chem P, the St Kitts and Nevis-registered chemical tanker that damaged the interconnector in March was safely removed from the seabed.

In a statement on Saturday, Enemalta said that several divers and marine craft took part in an eight-hour-long operation, salvaging the anchor and tonnes of chain.

The interconnector cable that runs between Malta and Sicily was damaged when the tanker, dragged its anchor off Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq in a storm on 19 March 2022.

While legal proceedings for damages are underway in Maltese and foreign courts against the ship owners, over the past months Enemalta set a plan of action to have the anchor removed without causing further damage to the interconnector.

Enemalta said that works had to be conducted when electricity demand was lower, as the interconnector could not be used during this operation and its repair works.

During the operation, the interconnector was de-energised between 8:20am and 12:15pm to safeguard the divers conducting this operation. Electricity supply across the country was not affected as consumers were supplied from alternative electricity generation sources.

The interconnector was switched on again after the divers conducted a visual inspection of the extent of the damages caused by the anchor.