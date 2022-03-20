Chem P tanker remains adrift off Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, authorities monitoring situation

The 209-metre-long tanker Chem P remains adrift off the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq coast, as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

The St Kitts and Nevis-registered ship Chem P chemical tanker is drifting just off the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq coastline after leaving anchorage just outside territorial waters.

The ship is being assisted by two tug boats in a bid to avoid the ship running aground on the reefs off the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq coast.

MaltaToday is informed the large vessel was stuck onto the interconnector cable, the sub-sea electricity cable that runs from Malta to Sicily.

Speaking to MaltaToday, a transport ministry spokesperson said that it would be very difficult for tug boats to mobilise the vessel due to the prevailing strong winds. The vessel is being assisted by the tug boats Spinola and St Elmo.

“Everything can change from time to time, and personnel are waiting for the weather to die down so that they can continue the operation,” the spokesperson said.

He said an exact time on when the operation will continue cannot be given, as the wind is expected to remain strong in the coming hours. “Media will be informed on any relevant updates.”

In comments to TVM, one of the tug boat workers said they were faced with difficult conditions as they strived to avoid any spillages.

The national broadcaster also reported the Chem P is being held in place by two of its anchors, and two tug boats.

On Saturday, Transport Minister Ian Borg confirmed on Facebook that Transport Malta was assisting the tanker since it ran the risk of running aground close to the coast. "I was informed that the ship had difficulties keeping its position outside territorial waters due to the bad weather. I was assured that the risk of a chemical spill is very low," Borg said.

It is unclear whether the tanker cut its moorings as a result of the sea conditions and whether the ship has any cargo on board.