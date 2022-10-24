MaltaToday Midweek budget special print edition out on Tuesday

A special midweek print edition of MaltaToday will be out on Tuesday morning with details from Budget 2023 and commentary on the proposed measures.

The budget will be delivered on Monday evening by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and the chosen theme is ‘Certainty and Stability’. This will be Caruana’s second budget and the first for this legislature.

MaltaToday will be providing continuous coverage of the budget on its portal and social media throughout Monday. A special print edition of MaltaToday Midweek will be published on Tuesday morning with extensive coverage of the budget measures and reactions to them.

The theme of the budget was revealed this morning by Prime Minister Robert Abela and captures the sentiment that will characterise this important policy statement by the government at a time of international turmoil.

Budget 2023 will be delivered against a backdrop of rising inflation that has eroded purchasing power and challenged the competitiveness of industry.