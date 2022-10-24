PN wants ministers to table asset declarations before budget speech

Robert Abela and his ministers should table their asset and financial declarations in parliament before Budget 2023 is presented, Nationalist Party justice spokesperson Karol Aquilina said.

Members of Cabinet, including the Prime Minister, have so far not presented asset declarations this year as they are obliged to do. The declarations should cover 2021.

Aquilina accused ministers of wanting to avoid scrutiny. “The Prime Minister, ministers and parliamentary secretaries are hiding something. The PN expects that Prime Minister Robert Abela table in parliament his asset declaration and that of his ministers for 2021 tonight, before the Finance Minister starts reading the budget,” he said.

The PN spokesperson said that in its last report on Malta, GRECO recommended that the declarations of assets by ministers be easily accessible online for the public. Aquilina added that GRECO also recommended that asset declarations should be filed by people in high executive public positions and persns of trust who work with ministers.

