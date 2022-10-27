[WATCH] Libyan Coast Guard threatens Sea-Watch air crew in Malta’s search and rescue zone

🔴 BREAKING: The so-called Libyan coast guard threatens our airplane crew with force of arms in the Maltese search and rescue zone: "Get away from Libyan territory, otherwise we will shoot you by some missiles."



The EU's partner's at work in violation of international law: pic.twitter.com/74NaQQyNy0 — Sea-Watch International (@seawatch_intl) October 26, 2022

New footage uploaded by the migrant rescue NGO Sea-Watch shows a Libyan coastguard vessel threatening the group’s airplane crew with force of arms while in Malta’s search and rescue zone.

In the footage, a member of the Libyan Coast Guard crew is heard saying “Get out of Libyan territory”, with a member of Sea-Watch rebutting that they are in a European search and rescue area. “This is not Libyan territorial waters,” she’s heard saying.

“Get away from Libyan territory otherwise we will shoot you [with] some missiles,” the Coast Guard is heard saying in retaliation.

A crew member of the patrol boat is seen shooting pyrotechnics at the dinghy after the migrants were taken on board their boat. The dinghy is seen burning later in the video.

Sea-Watch claims that the Libyan Coast Guard was actually in Malta’s search and rescue zone, and not in Libyan territorial waters.

According to Sea-Watch, their airplane Seabird caught sight of an overcrowded inflatable boat with 70 people in distress. Shortly after, the patrol boat belonging to the Libyan Coast Guard began to threaten the Seabird aircrew.

Sea-Watch says this was probably done to prevent them from documenting an illegal pullback.

“The EU and Italy have spent millions of euros supplying and training the so-called Libyan Coast Guards – directly financing illegal pullbacks of people to Libya and their return to arbitrary detention, violence and torture.”

In response to questions by this newsroom, the Ministry for Home Affairs said Malta has no jurisdiction in international waters and does not issue instructions to the authorities of other countries.